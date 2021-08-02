ROBBINSVILLE >> Sicklerville resident Derryk Sellers – who most recently was athletic director, dean of students, and head football coach at Lindenwold High School – has been named a New Jersey State Interscolastic Athletic Assocation (NJSIAA) assistant director.
President of the West Jersey Football league and a member of South Jersey Coaches Association’s executive committee during the past year, Sellers has served as an athletic director for the past 21 years. Prior to that, he was a special education teacher. He holds two master’s degrees – one in educational administration and one in special education. In addition to his coaching tenure at Lindenwold, Sellers served as head football coach both in Edgewood and Cumberland Regional, and was also head basketball coach at Cumberland Regional, head track and field coach at Lindenwold, and assistant football and basketball coach at Hillside.
“We’re excited to have Derryk join the NJSIAA team,” says Colleen Maguire, executive director. “As an educator, coach, and athletic director with three decades of experience, Derryk’s experience will provide our office with a fresh perspective. He will bring outstanding knowledge and skill to the position and, even more importantly, he has tremendous passion for interscholastic athletics.”
Sellers’ other previous roles include serving as president of the Colonial Conference and as an executive member of the New Jersey Minority Coaches Association, as well as an executive member and past president of the New Jersey Football Coaches Association.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join NJSIAA,” Sellers adds. “While it’s not easy to leave Lindenwold and my daily interaction with amazing students, I’m confident my years of coaching and teaching can bring immediate value to NJSIAA and the hundreds of thousands of student athletes it serves. I’m humbled by this opportunity and welcome the challenge.”