MEDFORD >> The St. Mary of the Lakes School has announced that Maria Sobel has been appointed principal here.
Sobel has been working in education for 36 years. She spent the last 10 years in Evesham Township where she worked as a curriculum supervisor and then principal at Jaggard Elementary School.
Sobel is an advocate for all students wanting to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to grow and learn. She is an active member of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Collingswood where she serves as a Eucharistic Minister and is a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Reverend Daniel F. Swift, pastor at St. Mary of the Lakes Parish commented: “The Lord was gracious to send Mrs. Sobel our way, coming with glowing recommendations. I am blest with and looking forward to the opportunity to work with Mrs. Sobel as the new principal and leader of SMLS.”
Sobel is honored to accept this position and is looking forward to meeting the students, families, and staff at St. Mary of the Lakes.
"I thoroughly enjoy being an elementary school principal and look forward to sharing my faith with the students in a Catholic Schoolenvironment. I'm excited to be joining the St. Mary of the Lakes School family,” said Sobel.
Sobel has begun transitioning into the principal role throughout the next few weeks and she will formally take over the position on Oct. 6. She succeeds Amy Rash, who has served the St. Mary of the Lakes School family since 2017.