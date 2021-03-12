CHESTERTOWN, Md. >> The Rowan University softball team dropped its first game, 3-2 at Washington College and came back to take the second, 3-0 in six innings March 11 here. The game was called due to darkness.
It was the season opener for the Profs. Right hander Cat Thomas was the winning pitcher in the night cap. She only gave up two hits in six innings. At the plate, Thomas had one hit and one RBI. Left fielder Morgan Zane collected three hits (three at bats), one double, one RBI and one run. First baseman Mackenzie Short added two hits and one RBI.
Rowan scored all three runs in the sixth inning. Right fielder Mariah Wysocki singled and scored on Zane’s double to right center. Zane advanced to third on the throw and she scored on Thomas’ ground out. Pinch hitter Zoe Frisko doubled and touched home on a single by Short.
In the first game, Washington (1-3) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Second baseman Amelia Mazza tied the score with a two RBI single to left center. Left fielder Alyssa Vieira drove in the winning run which was scored by third baseman Hannah Solge.
Vieira ended the game with two hits in three at bats. Center fielder Grace Moery and Solge each contributed with one hit and scored a run. Lexi Barnhart went the distance on the mound for the win.
For the Profs, third baseman Payton MacNair totaled two hits (three bats) and two RBI. Wysocki was two for three at the plate with a double and one run. Designated player Kelly Duffy recorded a double while Zane and Short had one hit apiece.
Rowan scored its first run in the fifth inning. Short started the frame with a single up the middle and was replaced by pinch runner Sam Marasheski. Second baseman Sonia Sharma had a sacrifice bunt and Marasheski made it to third. MacNair’s bunt single to the pitcher scored Marasheski.
In the seventh, Wysocki doubled and went to third on a wild pitch. She crossed the plate on MacNair’s base hit.