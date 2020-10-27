FOLSOM >> South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI), has announced the kickoff of its annual First Responders Grant Program. Through the program, SJI awards grants to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments.
All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply.
To review the official rules and guidelines, including a complete list of municipalities in the service area, and to submit an application, please visit www.southjerseygas.com/community. All submissions must be received by South Jersey Gas no later than Friday, Nov. 13 by 5 p.m.
About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.