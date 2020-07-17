FOLSOM >> South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), has announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.
“Our customers live, work and play in the communities our Game on Grant Program supports,” said Melissa Orsen, president, South Jersey Gas. “We’re proud to partner with these organizations and support them in their mission to provide safe, fun activities for kids in our region.”
“We recognize the unique impact of COVID-19 on youth programs and the children that participate – that is why our contributions this year are so important to ensuring these programs are around long after the pandemic,” added Orsen.
Since the program’s inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $155,000 toward community-centered children’s athletic programs.
The 2020 Game On Grant Program recipients are:
Absegami Baseball Booster Club, Medford Renegades Baseball, Barrington Little League, Monroe Lacrosse Club Buena Baseball-Softball, Ocean City Jr. Wrestling Association Egg Harbor Township BMX, Pennsville Wrestling Association, Family Association of Northfield, Seneca Lacrosse Club, Key Recreation Inc., Swedesboro Woolwich Little League, Lindenwold Youth Athletic Association, Upper Township Challenger Sports,Magnolia Little League, Vineland Midget Football League Mainland United Soccer Association, West Jersey Wicked, Mantua Little League and Winslow Township All Star Programs
The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2021. Please visit southjerseygas.com/community for more information.