FOLSOM >> South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), has announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.
“We know that participating in youth sports is such an important part of many kids’ lives and their teams can become sources of great community pride,” said Melissa Orsen, president, South Jersey Gas. “We’re proud to partner with these organizations and support them in providing safe, fun activities for children in the communities we serve.”
Since the program’s inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $175,000 toward community-centered children’s athletic programs.
The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:
Absecon Lacrosse, Mantua Township Soccer Association, Barrington Girls Softball League, Marlton Recreation Council, Berlin Soccer Club, Millville Babe Ruth Baseball, Blackwood Kiwanis Little League, Monroe Township Flag Football, Clayton Clippers Youth Football & Cheer, South Jersey Field of Dreams, East Vineland Little League, South Jersey Hammerhead Baseball, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, Vineland Basketball Association, Elmer Swim Club, West Atlantic County Youth League, Gibbstown Boys Basketball, Winslow Township Youth Soccer Association, Laurel Springs Youth Association and Woodstown Soccer Club.
The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Visit southjerseygas.com/community for more information.