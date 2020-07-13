FOLSOM >> South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI) has announced that it is extending its voluntary moratorium on shut offs for non-payment through Labor Day, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move forward together, we want to assure our customers and the communities we serve that South Jersey Gas remains committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable service,” said Marissa Travaline, Vice President of Customer Experience, South Jersey Gas. “Our teams remain hard at work delivering the exceptional customer experience you deserve, from the field to the phones, and beyond, and we intend to continue working to help our customers navigate this challenging time while maintaining their gas service.”
While customers will continue to receive bills, and statements may still reference past due balances, the utility will not disconnect service for customers who have been unable to make regular payments due to impacts of COVID-19.
Customers are encouraged to contact South Jersey Gas to discuss payment arrangements that fit their needs and are also reminded to consider their potential eligibility for assistance programs available to help manage energy costs. These programs include the time-sensitive Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which will accept applications through the end of July.
Federal and state assistance programs available to eligible South Jersey Gas customers include:
• LIHEAP provides federally funded energy assistance to help low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs. LIHEAP offers an added emergency crisis benefit component, offering eligible applicants an additional monetary benefit of up to $600 to maintain or restore service. LIHEAP and its ancillary emergency grant are accepting applications through July 31, 2020.
• The Universal Service Fund (USF) state program helps make natural gas and electric bills more affordable for low-income households. Customers who apply for LIHEAP automatically submit for consideration of the USF grant.
• The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) grant is an annual NJ assistance program designed to assist low- to moderate-income households that are experiencing economic hardship and are struggling to pay their energy bills. The PAGE grant benefits homeowners and renters who are not currently receiving USF, are facing a crisis that includes a documented notice of overdue payment for gas and/or electric service and have a history of making regular payments toward their utility bills. Recipients may be eligible to receive up to $1,500 towards their electric and gas bills. For more information, visit njpoweron.org.
• The NJ SHARES program provides a one-time grant to moderate- and fixed-income households experiencing a financial crisis that do not qualify for federal and state assistance programs due to the household’s income. Customers can also elect to help their neighbors by contributing to NJ Shares. Grants can be up to $700 for customers with natural gas as a heating source and must result in a continuance and/or restoration of service. For more information, visit njsharesgreen.org.
For additional details on these programs including eligibility requirements, visit southjerseygas.com/energyassistance. To learn more about how South Jersey Gas is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit southjerseygas.com. To make arrangements for bill payment, you can contact South Jersey Gas at 1-888-766-9900 or via email at contactus@sjindustries.com.