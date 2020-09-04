ATLANTIC CITY >> South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI) has announced it will offer customers a free smart thermostat through a new initiative to help customers. Devices will be distributed through the promotion (while supplies last), which runs through Sept.13.
South Jersey Gas customers can choose a $0 Google Nest Thermostat E or get a discounted Google Nest Learning Thermostat for just $49, after applicable rebates, when they shop on the South Jersey Gas Marketplace. Tax and shipping fees still apply. Both devices available through the program are latest-generation smart thermostats that customers can control from anywhere.
“We are committed to providing our customers with access to energy efficient solutions that enable them to use less energy, save money and manage their carbon footprint,” said Deborah Franco, Vice President, Clean Energy & Sustainability. “With our neighbors spending more time at home and colder weather on the horizon, we want to equip customers now with the tools they need to keep their winter heating bills low.”
Independent studies show that Google Nest thermostats saved people an average of 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling.* Based on typical energy costs, customers can save an estimated average savings of $131 to $145 per year by using a Google Nest thermostat.
“Every day our marketplaces connect customers with their utility to help them find the best ways to save energy. We’re proud to work with a service-focused utility like South Jersey Gas, working together to drive energy savings,” said Jay Grinde, Chief Customer Officer at Uplight.