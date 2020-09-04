HADDONFIELD >> On Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, South Jersey women will gather virtually for “Why We Give,” an event that explores what makes female philanthropy unique and introduces diverse groups of women to others that are actively addressing needs in our region. Originally scheduled for March 20, the event was postponed and moved online because of the pandemic.
It’s the first symposium that is bringing together area women’s organizations that have philanthropy and volunteerism at the heart of their mission. Panelists include representatives from Alpha Kappa Alpha, Theta Pi Omega Chapter, Continental Societies, Inc. SJ Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. South Jersey Alumnae Chapter, Hindu American Foundation, Impact 100 South Jersey, Moms Demand Action, Jewish Community Foundation, Jewish Family & Children Services of SNJ, Pascale Sykes Foundation and Thrive Public Affairs.
Keynote speaker Dr. Debra Mesch of the Lilly School of Philanthropy & Women’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University will open the program. She will discuss the powerful impact of women’s movements, and ways women’s giving differs from men’s. Two panels, “Why We Give” and “How We Give,” will showcase a diverse mix of local women’s initiatives and foundations as they provide insight into how investing their time, talent and treasure is strengthening our local communities.
Jennifer Lewis-Hall, WPHL17 Community Relations Manager and Anchor of “In Focus” will moderate the two panels. Closing remarks will be given by June Grushka-Rosen, M.Ed., founder and CEO of ExtraordinarYou and The Extraordinary Women’s League.
“There are many communities of women quietly making a difference in South Jersey. Unfortunately, they don’t know that the other groups exist. This event provides an opportunity to break down silos and offers an opportunity for women of different backgrounds to learn about the meaningful work being done by women insular, yet impactful communities,” says Kyle Ruffin, chair of Why We Give. “We hope to introduce them and open the door for potential collaboration, integration and greater impact.”
There is a $20 registration fee. Proceeds will be donated to the South Jersey COVID Response Fund and Project Sarah, Jewish Family & Children Services’ program that helps victims of domestic violence.
“Why We Give” is a partnership of Impact100 South Jersey, Moms Demand Action, the Jewish Community Foundation, India Temple Association, Continental Societies SJ Chapter, Jewish Family & Children Services and Community Foundation of South Jersey and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. South Jersey Alumnae Chapter.
The event is sponsored by Community Foundation of South Jersey and Weber Gallagher.