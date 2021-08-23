MEDFORD >> On Aug. 10, the Medford Township Police Department responded to Andrew’s Car Care on Stokes Road here to investigate the theft of a motor vehicle from the parking lot.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that two vehicles had been stolen from the parking lot and multiple vehicles had been burglarized. Video surveillance from Andrew’s Car Care and neighboring businesses captured video of the burglaries and thefts taking place and led to the identification of the suspect.
Thomas C. Hamilton was identified, charged and subsequently arrested for the incidents. Hamilton, 30, of Southampton was charged with three counts of unlawful means of conveyance, three counts of burglary, and two counts of theft. He was lodged in Burlington County Jail pending court. The two stolen vehicles have been recovered and returned to their owners.