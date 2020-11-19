MOORESTOWN >> Burlington County residents interested in fresh, locally grown produce and other seasonal foods and handmade crafts can find a variety at Burlington County’s upcoming Holiday Farmers Market.
The holiday market will be held this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Agricultural Center, located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown.
“The Holiday Farmers Market has become a popular tradition in our county, and we’re thrilled we can continue it,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “While we’re encouraging families to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to their immediate households, there’s no reason they need to skimp on their favorite foods and our holiday market will have many of the tastiest fare imaginable.”
“Seasonal produce, artisan cheeses and meats, mushrooms, flowers, wreaths, crafts, ice cream and baked goods will all be available. It will be a foodie’s dream,” added Freeholder Linda Hynes, who is the board’s liaison to the Department of Resource Conservation.
The vendors participating at Saturday’s Market include: 1895 Organic Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Davidson’s Mushrooms, Durr Farm, Jersey Jerry Broomsquire, Little Hooves Romneys, Mill Creek Apiary, Pinelands Produce, Robson’s Farm, Spinella Farm, Boheme Foods, Cheese Etc. & Gourmet Gifts, CJ’s Salsa, Four Green Cats, GGC Healthy Paws, Harvest Coffee, Hoop House, Jim’s Jarhead Jerky, Mecha Chocolate, Our Souls Shine Peewee’s Ice Cream, Tea For All, The Soup Bar, Tis So Sweet Bakery, Wild Flour Bakery, Simple Bella’s, A Few Feathers Short and 26 artisans/crafters.
“We’ve added more artists and crafts vendors for the holiday market so it’s a great opportunity for residents to get a jump on holiday shopping with the variety of handmade crafts that will be available,” said Hopson.
In addition to foods and crafts, the Market will feature live entertainment by the Old Man Garage Band.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines on site. There will also be limits on how many people will be permitted into the market at a time.
“We want everyone to be able to come out to shop and support our local farmers and vendors, but we also need people to follow the guidance and remain safe. We’re confident we can accomplish both with everyone’s cooperation,” Hynes said.
Farmers Markets have been held Saturdays at the Agricultural Center in the spring, summer and fall since 2006 and have been credited with helping numerous local farms and small business vendors sell their products.
In addition to the pre-Thanksgiving market, a second special Holiday Market is scheduled for Dec. 5. and will also feature an assortment of vendors and live entertainment.