Kyle McCord of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia has been named the 2020 Jim Henry Award winner, the Maxwell Football Club recently announced.
The award is named after legendary coach, official and administrator Jim Henry and is given to a senior football player from Delaware, New Jersey or Pennsylvania that portrays a unique balance of football prowess, academic excellence, and dedicated community service.
McCord, the quarterback for St. Joseph’s was Philadelphia Catholic League MVP, 1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-League and led St. Joseph’s to the 6A state championship in 2020. He was also named to the All-American Bowl on NBC.
McCord was active in community service, working on various projects in Philadelphia, Pa., South Bend, Ind., Syracuse, N.Y., and Clemson, S.C. McCord carries a 3.5 GPA in the classroom and will continue his education and playing career at Ohio State University.
Recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Will Howard (Downingtown West H.S. – Kansas State), Keith Maguire (Malvern Prep - Clemson), Shayne Simon (St. Peters Prep - Notre Dame), Jonathan Taylor (Salem H.S. - Wisconsin), Brandon McIlwain (Council Rock North H.S - South Carolina/Cal), Kyle Shurmur (LaSalle College H.S. - Vanderbilt), Mark Pyles (Lebanon H.S - Bucknell Univ.) Fran Walsh (Archbishop Wood H.S - Villanova Univ.), Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown Central Catholic - University of South Carolina), Bill Kim (Upper Dublin H.S - Johns Hopkins), Brad Herzlich (Conestoga H.S - Brown University), Daniel Persa (Bethlehem Liberty H.S - Northwestern.), Brent Caprio (Mainland Regional H.S. - William & Mary), Steven Rizzo (Audubon H.S. - Colgate), Pat Devlin (Downingtown East H.S. - Delaware), Ryan Greiser (Pennridge H.S. - Liberty Univ.), Dan Connor (Strath Haven H.S. - Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland H.S - Penn State).
“This year’s Jim Henry Winner faced numerous challenges both on and off the field and he consistently rose to meet those challenges," said Maxwell Football Club president, Mark Dianno. "Kyle McCord is a sterling example of the hard work, dedication, and service that have become the hallmarks of Jim Henry Award winners. The winner of the Jim Henry Award is always an excellent football player but must also set himself apart in the classroom and in the community at large."
Dianno continued: "Despite the many obstacles posed by the pandemic, Kyle elevated his academic performance and served several different communities in need. Kyle has indeed distinguished himself, his family, his school, his coaches, his program, and is a well-deserved winner of the 2020 Jim Henry Award as Tri-State High School Player of the Year. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and all the members of the Maxwell Football Club, we congratulate and salute Kyle on being the 35th Jim Henry Award Winner and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”