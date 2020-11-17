SHAMONG >> New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan and Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Nov. 17 that Dawn Abrams, 46, of Shamong has been charged with illegally providing medication to treat a sick puppy that she sold while falsely claiming to be a member of an animal rescue group.
On Monday, Oct. 26, troopers from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station were contacted about a Westie/Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy mix that was purchased from Abrams and later became ill after the sale. Based on the investigation, detectives determined that Abrams sold the puppy outside of a pet store in Lumberton Township while portraying herself as an active member of a rescue group that fostered animals.
When Abrams was contacted by the customer, who informed her that the puppy was sick, she claimed to have consulted a veterinarian and obtained a prescription to treat the puppy. She then provided the customer with medication that contained no veterinary information or dosage instructions. Further investigation revealed that the animal rescue group had disassociated itself with Abrams more than a year prior to the sale of the puppy, but she continued to represent herself as a member of the organization.
Abrams was taken into custody on Nov. 13 by detectives from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Barracks. She was charged with impersonation (Third Degree), unlicensed practice of medicine (Third Degree), and unlawful distribution of prescription drugs (Fourth Degree). She was released following a hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
The investigation was conducted by detectives from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station with assistance from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. The puppy, which was two months old at the time of sale, has fully recovered.
Anyone who has experienced an unsatisfactory transaction with Abrams concerning the sale or placement of an animal is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station Detective Bureau at 609-859-2282.