On Monday, Oct. 26, troopers from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station were contacted about this Westie/Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy mix that was purchased from Dawn Abrams, 46, of Shamong and later became ill after the sale. Based on the investigation, detectives determined that Abrams sold the puppy outside of a pet store in Lumberton Township while portraying herself as an active member of a rescue group that fostered animals. The puppy, which was two months old at the time of sale, has fully recovered.