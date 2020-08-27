GALLOWAY >> Golfers are encouraged to register now for the Annual Stockton University Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 21 at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road here.
Among the tournament’s highlights is a chance to make a hole-in-one on a par 3 for $1 million, sponsored by Charles Weeks, founder and president of Barrister, and a closest to the pin challenge for each foursome, sponsored by Quality Concepts, Inc. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, golf foursome raffle and a Prize Grab.
Chairing this year’s event is Lou Barberio, managing partner of Barberio & Rich Financial Services.
“Given what a challenging year it’s been, it will be nice to come together as a community to support Stockton and its students,” said Barberio. “There has never been a better time to support such a great cause.”
Proceeds from the Golf Classic provide rich educational experiences and support for Stockton University students through the Stockton University Foundation. Last year’s Classic raised more than $87,000.
Tickets for the tournament are $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome.
Some elements of the tournament have been adapted to meet COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration and boxed lunch, followed by the 1 p.m. shotgun start – scramble format. Dinner and an awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Golfers may eat dinner on the Bayview patio or take it to go.
Top sponsors include: Barbara Chamberlain, RN ’90; Barberio & Rich Financial Services; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi; Fiduciary Trust International; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 351; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services; Pennoni; Pepsi; Tito's Handmade Vodka; UA Local 322 and SOSH Architects.
Stockton University, the Stockton University Foundation and the event venue will comply with all state and federal guidance regarding COVID-19. All necessary steps will be taken to provide a safe and fun environment for guests.
For sponsorship details, more information, or to register, visit: stockton.edu/golf or contact Alicia McMackin at 609-652-4861.