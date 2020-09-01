MOUNT LAUREL >> Our experiences shape who we are. And our hardships, traumas and shortcomings can spur life-altering changes -- both positive and negative. Rowan College at Burlington County student Noelle Ault knows this well.
Throughout her teenage years, Noelle experienced homelessness and drug addiction, initiating a two-year recovery period during which she was able to envision a different future for herself.
“I knew I needed something to keep my mind busy and at the same time, I wanted to give back,” Ault recalled.
Noelle chose to study Human Services at RCBC due to the school’s affordability and close proximity to her home. She is simultaneously working toward earning her GED and her associate degree. Her pathway of study hits close to home, as she plans to become a drug and addiction counselor.
“During my recovery process, I felt that I could better connect with people because I’ve gone through the same experiences, and I know many recovery centers hire those who have been through addictions themselves,” Ault said.
RCBC exceeded Noelle’s expectations with regard to both academics and the dedication of her professors.
“When you have professors who go that extra mile to help you, it makes a big difference. I did not finish high school, let alone did I even think it was possible that I’d be in college and getting As and Bs,” Ault said.
Beyond her academic experience, Noelle has immersed herself in the Baron community, finding ways to help students in need. She’s established a charity drive collecting backpacks, snacks and school supplies to donate to fellow RCBC students.
“I met students who were living in their cars while attending college, which I admire profoundly because life is hard enough, but they were going to school. I was trying to think of what I could do to fix this, and that’s when I thought to start the charity drive,” Ault shared.
According to Ault, she does as much as she can, and she can only go up from here. She hopes to continue her education beyond her associate degree and plans to pursue both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in the Human Services field. Her ultimate goal is to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, paying it forward to those who need it most.