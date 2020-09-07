MEDFORD >> Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees and Williamstown, which is part of an international franchise organization and has a proven drama program that builds speaking and acting skills and confidence in children and teenagers, has recently facilitated collaboration with other Medford businesses to survive COVID-19.
“We are so thrilled to be able to work together with local businesses The ARTery and Peekaboo Playground during this challenging time,” said Jessica Sawyer, Owner and Director of Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees and Williamstown. “This is a opportunity for local business owners to support each other and continue providing quality programming to the children in our communities.”
Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees and Williamstown has facilitated collaborations with both The ARTery on Main Street and Peekaboo Playground on Route 70 in Medford, participating in a co-op with The ARTery and forming a new combination drama/free play experience at Peekaboo Playground. “I am confident that these collaborations will bring new traffic to all local businesses involved and make quality children’s programming more accessible to families in the Medford area,” Sawyer said.
Since Sawyer opened the Medford franchise in September of 2019, local children have been able to experience the positive impact of drama in their lives. Drama Kids provides creative lessons with a built-in advancing scale of language development that enables students of various ages and abilities to relate to the program and progress at their own rate and comfort level. According to Sawyer, the programs really emphasize activities that focus on confident acting skills, strong speaking techniques, creative movement and dialogue development.
For more information on Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees and Williamstown, contact Jessica Sawyer at 856-282-1388.