EVESHAM >> On Oct. 28 at 2:02 p.m., Evesham police officers responded to Billig Jeweler’s, located at 330 South Rte 73 here, for a theft of jewelry.
Investigation determined that a black male, thin build, wearing formal dress clothes, requested to view engagement rings. While viewing the rings, the male grabbed a handful of engagement rings from the display box and the jewelers hand. He then fled the store and entered a black BMW sedan, with tinted windows.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, or has information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.