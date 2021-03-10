MEDFORD >> On Feb. 27 at 10:01 p.m., an unknown white male entered the unlocked front door of the Exxon gas station located at the intersection of Taunton and Tuckerton roads here.
The business was closed at the time of the incident. The suspect was wearing a jacket, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and a face mask. The suspect utilized tools from inside of the business to force open the cash register.
The suspect removed approximately $100 in cash from the register. The suspect exited the business through the front door and walked west bound towards the Village of Taunton Forge Shopping Center.
If anyone can identify the suspect or has any additional information they are asked to contact the Medford Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-654-7375.