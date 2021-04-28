EVESHAM >> On April 26 at 11:55 p.m., the suspects depicted in the video entered an occupied home on the unit block of Kelly Drive while the residents were asleep.
The suspect stole cash from a purse on the lower level of the home and also took the keys to a high end vehicle and subsequently stole the vehicle from the driveway.
Evesham Township Police Detectives were able to track and recover the vehicle behind a condo building on Lawrence Avenue in West Orange that is currently for sale.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspects, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
Link to video:
https://www.facebook.com/319370858258/videos/973213080086781