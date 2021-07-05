EVESHAM >> The Woodstream Barracudas swim team hosted visiting Wexford Leas in a Tri-County League C Division meet July 3 here.
SWIMMING
Woodstream hosts Wexford Leas in Tri-County action
SWIMMING: Woodstream hosts Wexford Leas in Tri-County action
- for The Central Record
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Serial burglar charged with 2 smash and grabs in Evesham
- Mount Holly to host 2021 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks July 3
- PHOTOS: Last Call for Medford Police Chief Richard Meder
- Medford’s Knights of Columbus raises $67,500 for local organizations serving the less fortunate
- Homeless man indicted for sexually assaulting 2 women at knifepoint
- Camden drug dealer indicted for death of Medford customer
- Positive New Data for Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine on Activity Against Delta Variant and Long-lasting Durability of Response
- Evesham residents to vote on open space issue in November
- Riedel Honored With Tableware International Awards Of Excellence 2021
- Burlington County Commissioners encourage seniors to submit artwork for 2021 Senior Art Show