PALMYRA >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington County Bridge Commission Director of Public Safety Patrick J. Reilly, Jr. announced that the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Burlington County Bridge Commission Police Department are investigating a multi-car collision that occurred on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge at 6:49 p.m. Dec. 28, killing one person.
The crash occurred when two cars heading westbound towards Philadelphia appeared to be speeding and one car clipped the other sending it into the eastbound lane, where it struck a Honda Civic head-on.
The driver of the Civic, Gerardo Francisco Perez Martinez, 35, of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which ultimately involved five vehicles. Five individuals were taken to the hospital with various injuries, none of which appear to be life threatening. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification to their family.
The investigation is being led by BCPO Detective Jack Bowker and Det. Sgt. Brian Laudenslager of the Bridge Commission Police Department. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.