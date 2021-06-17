Online meetings and classes that became a necessity at the height of the pandemic may be diminishing, but the Burlington County Library System Foundation remains committed to providing families in need with working laptops.
The BCLS Foundation once again is asking Burlington County residents to donate their used but working condition laptops, which can be wiped clean of data, outfitted with new software, and refurbished for transferring to families in need.
BCLS Foundation President Pat Lindsay-Harvey said residents should bring their old but working equipment to the Main Branch of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The library is located off Woodlane Road in Westampton.
“We are stressing that the equipment must still be working,” said Lindsay-Harvey. “Our volunteer computer experts can refurbish laptops, but not if the equipment is beyond all repair.”
She said residents should seek other means of disposing non-working computer equipment, including the county’s own recycling program, which will accept the devices.
The BCLS Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit that supports the library, is also seeking tax-deductible donations of cash and other assets to offset the cost of new hardware and software.
BCLS Foundation thanks the following organizations for their assistance in refurbishing laptops to benefit Burlington County residents in need: Local nonprofits Computer Smiles (www.computersmiles.org) and TDI Connect (tdiconnect.org) along with South Jersey Apple Users Group (sjaug.org).
Lindsay-Harvey said even though equipment will be purged of all existing data, residents are encouraged to remove the data before offering their equipment.
The foundation is specifically asking for the following:
PCs – Laptops installed with Windows 7 or newer (no Vista or XP)
Chromebooks
Apple products, including iPads or printers
Those interested in making financial donations to offset hardware and software costs, or to help with the foundation’s Technology for All campaign are encouraged to visit the foundation’s website at www.bclsf.org.
Once the devices are refurbished, the BCLS Foundation will work with the with other organizations and agencies to identify families who need them.
This is the second time this year the foundation has sought used working equipment.
"Following our first collection drive in January, we have started to get refurbished laptops to Burlington County families in need, thanks to donations of used equipment and monetary gifts from across the county,” Lindsay-Harvey said.
“These laptops can truly be life-changing for many recipients and we look to Burlington County residents to help us once again on this collection drive."
The laptop refurbishing program dovetails with other ongoing Technology for All initiatives. The BCLS Foundation has raised or donated funds totaling $6,000 which, coupled with a $45,000 grant, has enabled the library to buy Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for loan to library customers.