Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon have announced that a 14-year-old Willingboro resident was fatally shot Aug. 21 while inside a vehicle getting gas at a township service station.
The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when Willingboro Township police officers were called to the Phillips 66 in the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, later identified as Jesse Everett, had been transported in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital. He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.
The investigation revealed that the victim pulled up to the pumps in a vehicle that earlier had been reported to police as stolen. Another vehicle soon entered the gas station. A male exited the passenger side of the second vehicle, approached the vehicle that Everett was in and shot him once in the head.
Two other people were inside the car with Everett but did not sustain injuries. The incident is not considered to be a random confrontation.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Det. James Benedict, BCPO Det. Dan Schules and BCPO Det. Kevin Merrigan.