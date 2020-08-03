GALLOWAY >> The Wash at Galloway located at 110 W. White Horse Pike, has announced a new way to keep the interior of your car sanitized and clean. This new service, The Industrial-Grade Interior Sanitizer, is a one-step application that fights tough germs, mold and mildew on the inside of your car leaving it germ-free and smelling fresh and clean.
“This new interior application hits the entire inside of the car,” said Peter Sarabella, owner of The Wash at Galloway. “As we all adapt to life with this new pandemic, I recommend constant and consistent wiping of high touch areas – such as the steering wheel, the gear shift, and the cup holder. Cleaning your car once won’t stop the germs; it’s about maintaining the safety and cleanliness of your car over time.”
Sarabella recommends an Industrial-Grade Interior Sanitizer application every three weeks to consistently keep the germs away. For people who use their car more frequently, they might want to come in for a weekly wash. As southern New Jersey continues to lift restrictions and reopen for business, people are starting to use their cars more. Adding a clean routine to their interior car space is something for drivers and passengers to now consider.