EVESHAM >> Township police responded to the Olympus Apartments, located 10 Baker Blvd., on Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. for a report of bullet casings found in the street here.
An investigation determined that at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) fired numerous rounds into the exterior of an apartment from the street. There were no injuries reported and an investigation determined that a specific apartment was targeted by the shooter.
During the course of this investigation, the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau followed up on numerous leads, which led to the execution of multiple search warrants, including addresses in Philadelphia with the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
As a result of the search warrants and extensive investigation, three adults and one juvenile have been charged in relation to this shooting.
Xavier Green, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (2nd degree), conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (2nd degree), unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd degree) and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose (2nd degree). Green was lodged in the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition.
Elianah Morgan, 18, of Atco was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (2nd degree) and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
A juvenile was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (2nd degree), unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd degree) and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose (2nd degree). The juvenile was lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Authorities are in search of Tyreek Williams, 20, of Philadelphia who is charged with aggravated assault (2nd degree), unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd degree), possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose (2nd degree) and criminal mischief (4th degree).
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Williams, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.