Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King have announced that three suspects have been charged with a double shooting last month in the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township.
Todd McKinney, 19, of Trenton, Damier Smith, 20, of Pemberton Township and Marlon Sutton, 22, of Camden, were each charged with Attempted Murder (First Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Murder (First Degree), Aggravated Assault (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree).
Smith was taken into custody last week in North Carolina and is awaiting an extradition hearing. McKinney and Sutton were arrested last month. Sutton is lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, while McKinney is presently in the Camden County Correctional Facility on an unrelated charge.
Smith will face a detention hearing in Superior Court once he is returned to New Jersey. The case is being prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began after officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to the 100 block of Kinsley Road for a reported shooting just after 10 p.m. on February 10, 2021.
Upon arrival, they discovered two adult males who had been struck by gunfire. One victim was struck in the head and leg while standing on the porch of this residence. He was transported in a police car to Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services. He remains hospitalized at a different facility.
The second victim, an unintended target, was in an adjacent residence when a bullet penetrated the home and struck him in the arm. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated and discharged.
The investigation revealed that McKinney, Smith and Sutton were all armed and fired toward the first victim from across the street where he was standing outside. They continued to run through adjacent properties as they fled the area.
The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Camden County Metropolitan Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Evesham Township Police Department, Mount Laurel Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service – New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service – Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and PTPD Detective Shaun Bostick.
The defendants will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.