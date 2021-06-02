BEASLEY, DIMIT AND TATE SELECTED FOR USTFCCCA REGIONAL AWARDS
NEW ORLEANS, LA – Jah’mere Beasley, Dustin Dimit and Norm Tate were selected for U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Regional Awards. The honors were announced on May 25.
Beasley was chosen the Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year. Dimit was named the Atlantic Region’s Coach of the Year for the fifth time. This is Tate’s third Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year selection.
Beasley has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. He is tied for second in Division III in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.48. His performance of 21.18 is fourth in the 200 meter dash. The 4x400 meter relay is ranked sixth (3:12.35) and the 4x100 meter relay is 11th (41.32).
Beasley earned USTFCCCA Atlantic All-Region honors in all four events. He was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outstanding Track Athlete. At the conference championships, he took first (21.79) in the 200 meter dash and was second (10.85) in the 100 meter dash. Beasley also ran on the winning 4x100 meter relay (41.32). Beasley was a member of the All-Conference first team for the 200 meter dash and 4x100 meter relay and the second team for the 100 meter dash.
In his seventh year, Dimit guided the men’s track & field team to its sixth straight NJAC Championship. The Profs earned 24 individual and two relay All-Conference honors along with two major awards. He was chosen the conference’s Bill Fritz Coach of the Year for the sixth time. The men’s track & field team was ranked first in the Atlantic Region the entire season. Rowan had 15 student-athletes on the USTFCCA Atlantic All-Region Team.
Tate has been an assistant track & field coach at the University for 13 years. He has coached the top two Division III athletes in the 100 meter dash and long jump this season. Tate’s athletes accounted for 165 of the team’s 285 points to capture the 2021 NJAC Championship.