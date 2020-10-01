MEDFORD >> Lenape High School has announced three seniors have been named national merit semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Christopher Bauer, Chloe Seo and Jonathan Yao will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Last year, over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. In order to continue, semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they include academic records, activities, leadership moments, employment records, and honors and awards they have earned.
The National Merit Scholarships will be awarded in the spring of 2021.