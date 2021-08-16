GLASSBORO >> Tickets are now available for the 2021 induction ceremony of the Shirley O'Day-Joy Solomen Rowan University/Glassboro State College Athletic Hall of Fame, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, in conjunction with Homecoming Weekend.
The Hall of Fame Class consists of John Bunting – Football Coach (1988-92); Mary Marino – Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Coach (1987-97; 1988-97 and 1999-07); Moriah Holmstrom – Field Hockey (1997-00); Tiffany Miller – Softball (1994-97); Bob Pfeffer – Baseball (1975-78); Mike Rucci – Baseball (2002-05); and Rob Scott – Men's Basketball (1994-98).
The induction ceremony, with a brunch buffet, is set for 11 a.m. in the Eynon Ballroom (Chamberlain Student Center) and tickets can be purchased for $40 per person using the following link: https://go.rowan.edu/athleticshof21
Homecoming weekend will also feature Rowan football vs. William Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and men's soccer against Montclair State at 7 p.m.
INDUCTEE BIOGRAPHIES
John Bunting guided the Glassboro State/Rowan football team from 1988 to 1992, compiling a 38-14-2 record in five seasons. He led the Profs to consecutive berths in the NCAA Playoffs, with the 1992 team posting a 12-1 record and reaching the NCAA Semifinals. A member of the Philadelphia Eagles for 11 years, and a 14-year NFL assistant coach, Bunting saw his squads win the NJAC titles in both 1991 and 1992.
Mary Marino registered a combined 271 victories as head coach of the Profs' field hockey and lacrosse teams. Her field hockey squads went 101-82-11 in 11 seasons (1987-97), with three NCAA Championship Tournament appearances. In 19 years as women's lacrosse coach (1988-97; 1999-07), Marino guided the Profs to a 170-115 mark, which stands as the most coaching wins in the program's history. She led Rowan women's lacrosse to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1993 and a total of five berths in her career.
Moriah Holmstrom holds the distinction of receiving one of the NJAC's main field hockey awards in all four seasons. She was the conference's Rookie of the Year in 1997, the Midfielder of the Year in 1998 and 1999, and the 2000 Defensive Player of the Year. Holmstrom was a two-time All-America first-team honoree her junior and senior seasons and earned selection to the All-Region team three times. She currently ranks seventh on Rowan's all-time scoring list with 115 points, having scored 47 goals during her career in which the Profs made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the national semifinals in 1998 and 2000.
Tiffany Miller was a two-time All-American outfielder for the Rowan softball team from 1994 to 1997, earning second-team honors in 1997 and third-team status in 1998. She remains the Profs' all-time career leader in stolen bases (116) and holds the single-season record (48). A two-time All-Region selection, Miller was named to All-NJAC first team in 1995 and currently ranks 10th all-time for career runs scored (127). She helped Rowan make two NCAA Championship Tournament appearances and was a member of the 1994 squad that captured the NJAC title and reached the NCAA Regional.
Bob Pfeffer was instrumental in helping the Profs win the 1978 College World Series as he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Performer. The pitcher was chosen as the MVP of the 1978 Regional Series and still holds the record for the most complete games in Division III CWS history. A two-time All-American, Pfeffer owns the school's single-season records for games started (17), complete games (13) and innings pitched (121.0). Drafted by the Cleveland Indians, he played two years in the major leagues.
Mike Rucci is Rowan's all-time leader in home runs (39), total bases (405) and RBI (200). The catcher was a three-time All-American, earning second-team honors in 2003 and 2005, and third-team status in 2004. Rucci, who signed a professional contract after graduation, helped Rowan win the NJAC titles in 2003 and 2004 and make three consecutive NCAA Regional appearances, with the Profs advancing to the third round in 2004 and 2005.
Rob Scott, who played men's basketball from 1994 to 1998, earned NABC All-America first team honors his senior year. He was also named the 1998 NJAC Player of the Year as he averaged 17.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Profs, who made their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Scott, who was a member of Rowan's 1996 NCAA Champion team, ranks 12th on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,244 career points, while he also totaled 823 rebounds in his career.