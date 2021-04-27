PHILADELPHIA >> The Rowan University men’s 4x400 meter relay recorded the top time in the NCAA Division III at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational April 24. The meet was held at the University of Pennsylvania and it included teams from all three divisions.
Amara Conte, Jah’mere Beasley, Justin Bishop and Francis Terry were on the second place 4x400 meter relay that ran 3:12.35. Ahmir Johnson had a winning leap of 48’ 3.5” (14.72 m) in the triple jump and broke the school record. The previous mark was 48’ 1.25” (14.66 m) by Harrison Escoffery in 2017.
The 4x100 meter relay finished second with a time of 41.81. The relay included Donovan Clement, Conte, Beasley and Nana Agyemang.
Julio Lebron threw the javelin 191’ 10” (58.48 m) for second place. Edgar Rosa and Dan McAleavey finished third (183’ 6”, 55.95 m) and fourth (183’ 5”, 55.90 m) respectively in the javelin.
In the 110 meter hurdles, John Nguyen came in fourth (15.16) followed by Marquise Young, fifth (15.20). Kevin Lauer finished 10th in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:06.56
Nick Kokolis took fifth (145’ 6”, 44.34 m) in the discus and Ian Bain followed sixth (144’ 8”, 44.11 m). Bain had an eighth place (153’ 5”, 46.76 m) in the hammer and Kokolis was ninth (148’ 5”, 45.24 m).
The distance medley relay of Jeff Stewart, Nick Simila, Vincent Delle and Jake Kolodzieg ran 10:33.09 for fifth place. The 4x800 meter relay finished fifth in 7:55.94. The 4x800 meter relay consisted of Esteban Delgado, Jake Riley, Brandon Diaz and Zach Voll.
Soham Kollo came in sixth (6’ 6.75”, 2.0 m) in the high jump. Frankie Richard had a sixth place (21’ 5.5”, 6.54 m) in the long jump while Agyemang was 13th (16’ 3.75”, 4.97 m). Joe DeVito came in eighth (56.23) in the 400 meter hurdles.