GLASSBORO >> The Rowan women’s track & field team hosted the Last Chance Meet Before Finals, which included Division I Princeton and Monmouth, May 1 here.
Nicole Notarianni came in second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.60, which was a personal record. Her time is currently 14th in Division III. She tied her previous mark (14.66) in the prelims.
Kat Pedersen took third (1:01.49) in the 400 meters and Amanthy Sosa Cacere was fifth (1:03.17). Livvy Stocklin took third (1:11.16) in the 400 meter hurdles. Sosa Cacere also came in fourth (26.50) in the 200 meter dash.
Makayla Taylor took fourth (39’ 0.5”, 11.90 m) in the shot put. She was sixth in the discus (125’ 5.9”, 38.25 m) and hammer (141’ 2.88”, 43.05 m). Olivia Scattergood threw the hammer 155’ 1.4” (47.28 m) for fourth place. Jess Rodgers had a fifth place in the javelin with a throw of 97’ 9.6” (29.81 m).
Amanda Burke came in fifth in the high jump while Stocklin was sixth. They both had a height of 4’ 7” (1.40 m).
Notarianni finished sixth (26.78) in the 200 meters dash followed by Pedersen, seventh (27.05). Sophia Gresham had a sixth place in the long jump with a distance of 14’ (4.27 m).
Jenna Wyshinski took seventh (87’ 2”, 26.59 m) in the javelin. Ariana Mack and Scattergood were ninth (115’ 4”, 35.16 m) and 11th (113’ 7.7”, 34.64 m) respectively in the discus.
In the 1500 meters, Jennie Sabol and Amanda McNally finished seventh (5:14.70) and eighth (5:15.08) respectively. Robin Collura had an eighth place (2:25.05) in the 800 meters.