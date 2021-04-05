GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University men’s track & field team took first place in 12 events at the Oscar Moore Invitational April 3.
Jah’mere Beasley won the 100 meter dash in 10.86. Beasley was the top finisher in the trials with a time of 10.95.
He finished the 200 meters in 21.93 for first place. The 4x400 meter relay of Hunter Barbieri, Jake Kolodziej, Vincent Delle and Amara Conte ran a winning time of 3:22.15.
The Profs took first through third in the 110 meter hurdles. John Nguyen was the winner in 15.13 followed by Marquise Young, second (15.21) and Liam Davies, third (15.45). Nguyen had the best time of 15.37 in the trials.
Joe DeVito was the winner (56.45) in the 400 meter hurdles. Kevin Lauer ran 3:59.78 in the 1500 meters and took first. Keith Vantuono won the 3000 meter steeplechase in 10:05.55 while Nick Simila was second (10:07.22).
In the field events, Earnie Daniel claimed first in the high jump with a height of 6’ 5.95” (1.98 m). Dan McAleavey won the javelin with a throw of 199’ 6” (60.81 m). Nana Agyemang took first in the long jump with 23’ 1.95” (7.06 m) and Ahmir Johnson was second (22’ 6.47”, 6.87 m). Johnson won the triple jump with a leap of 45’ 9.6” (13.96 m) while Daniel and Soham Kolli were second (44’ 3.49”, 13.50 m) and third (41’ 11.54”, 12.79 m) respectively
Rob Gardner was the winner in the pole vault with a height of 14’ 6” (4.42 m) and Eric Byrne was second (13’ 6.2”, 614.12 m). Nick Kokolis had a second place in the discus with a throw of 146’ 4.29” (44.61 m). He also was second (41’ 4.06”, 12.60 m) in the shot put and third (41’ 4.06”, 45.39 m) in the hammer. Kolli finished second (6’ 5.95”, 1.98 m) in the high jump and Julio Lebron was fourth (6’, 1.83 m).
Conte was second with a time of 50.53 in the 400 meters. Noah Cziryak took second (33:17.16) in the 10,000 meters, Connor McBride finished third (33:45.32) and Jason Muermann was fourth (34:08.98). Kolodziej came in third (1:55.29) in the 800 meters.
Agyemang took third (22.59) in the 200 meters. Don Clement had a third place (11.11) in the 100 meter dash. In the 400 meters, Francis Terry finished fourth (50.93) while Delle and Barbieri were fifth (51.18) and sixth (51.23) respectively. Jeff Stewart had a fourth place (4:05.65) in the 1500 meters and Brandon Diaz was fifth (4:10.68).
Brandon Jarrett took fourth (10:13.91) in the 3000 meter steeplechase and Korey Greene was fifth (10:47.60). Edgar Rosa finished fourth (174’ 10.81”, 53.31 m) in the javelin and Huasley Parades followed fifth (166’ 8”, 50.80 m). Ian Bain finished fourth (141’ 6”, 43.13 m) in the discus and fifth (132’ 10.48”, 40.50 m) in the hammer.