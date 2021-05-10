MAHWAH >> The Rowan University men’s track & field team won its sixth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship. The conference meet included 10 teams and was held at Ramapo College.
The Profs totaled 285 points and The College of New Jersey was second with 160. It is Rowan’s 19th NJAC title overall. The men’s track & field team claimed the conference championship in the 4x100 and 4x100 meter relays, long jump, 200 meters dash, 100 meters dash, 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles and discus.
The 4x100 meter relay of Julian Pratt, Donovan Clement, Jah’mere Beasley and Nana Agyemang ran a winning time of 41.32. Joe DeVito, Jake Kolodziej, Vincent Delle and Hunter Barbieri were on the first place 4x400 meter relay (3:21.91).
Agyemang won the long jump with a leap of 23’ 7.25” (7.19 m) while Ahmir Johnson followed second (22’ 10.75”, 6.98 m) and John Owens was third (22’ 5”, 6.83 m). Johnson also had a second place (47’ 4.25”, 14.43 m) in the triple jump. Agyemang came in fourth (11.04) in the 100 meters dash and fifth (22.38) in the 200 meters dash.
Beasley took first (21.79) in the 200 meters dash and Justin Bishop followed second (22.05). Pratt was the winner in the 100 meters dash with a time of 10.71 and Beasley was second (10.85).
Liam Davies took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.14. Marquise Young finished second (15.18) and Kevin King was third (15.32). In the 400 meter hurdles, Joe DeVito had a winning time of 54.14 and Young was fourth in 57.90.
Ian Bain won the discus with a throw of 148’ 3” (45.19 m). He also took fourth (154’ 3”, 47.03 m) in the hammer. Earnest Daniel had a height of 6’ 6.75” (2.0 m) in the high jump for second place. He finished third (43’ 10.75”, 13.38 m) in the triple jump.
Justin Bishop came in second (48.62) in the 400 meters followed by Amara Conte, third (49.26) and Barbieri, fourth (50.35). Dan McAleavey took second in the javelin with a throw of 193’ 1” (58.85 m) while Julio Lebron and Edgar Rosa were third (191’ 11”, 58.51 m) and fourth (174’ 2”, 53.08 m) respectively.
In the 1500 meters, Kevin Lauer came in second (3:58.62) followed by Brandon Diaz, third (4:01.52). Kolodziej took third (1:57.53) in the 800 meters. Noah Cziryak finished third (32:33.51) in the 10000 meters and Connor McBride was fifth (32:50.31).
Brandon Jarrett had a fourth place (9:58.30) in the 3000 meter steeplechase while Colin Gardina came in sixth (10:15.57) and Korey Greene was seventh (10:17.99).
Nick Rossi finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 13’ 5.25” (4.10 m). Darryl Gaston was fifth (136’ 8”, 41.67 m) in the hammer. Jeff Stewart finished fifth (15:23.62) in the 5000 meters.
Amara Conte took sixth (22.48) in the 200 meters dash. Soham Kolli had a sixth place (20’ 0.5”, 6.11 m) in the long jump. Nick Simila and Michael Onu were sixth (4:05.33) and seventh (4:06.46) respectively in the 1500 meters. Zach Voll took sixth (1:58.66) in the 800 meters and Esteban Delgado was seventh (1:58.88).