GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University women’s track & field team competed at the Oscar Moore Invitational April 3.
For the second straight week, Nicole Notarianni won the 100 meter hurdles and she had a time of 15.04. Promise Fadahunsi finished third (12.93) in the 100 meter dash and fourth (26.48) in the 200 meter dash. The 4x400 meter relay came in third with a time of 4:12.64.
In the field events, Makayla Taylor won the shot put with 37’ 1.66” (11.32 m). Taylor also had a third place (135’, 41.17 m) in the hammer. Olivia Scattergood came in second in the hammer with a toss of 142’ 1” (43.31 m) and third in the discus (120’ 11”, 36.86 m). Kari DiTonno had a height of 9’ 5.77” (2.89 m) in the pole vault for second place.
DiTonno took third (1:09.36) in the 400 meter hurdles while Mahon McClenahan and Livvy Stocklin were fourth (1:09.65) and fifth (1:12.23) respectively. Sophia Gresham finished third in the long jump with a distance of 14’ 11” (4.55 m).
Julianne Ferraro finished fourth (5:15.59) in the 1500 meters and Amanda McNally was fifth (5:16.00). Amanda Burke tied for fourth (4’ 7”, 1.40 m) in the high jump. Jess Rodgers came in fourth (100’ 0.7”, 30.50 m) in the javelin and Jenna Wyshinski was sixth (92’ 2.2”, 28.10 m).
Kate Appleby-Wineberg took fourth 8’ 11.87”, 2.74 m) in the pole vault. Amanthy Sosa Cacere had a fourth place (31’ 8.3”9.66 m) in the triple jump. In the 400 meters, Sosa Cacere and Kat Pedersen were fifth (1:02.24) and sixth (1:02.66) respectively. Nicole Bertollo had a sixth place (2:36.34) in the 800 meters and Emily Rooney was seventh (2:40.96).