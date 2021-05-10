MAHWAH >> The Rowan University women’s track & field team took third place at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships. The meet was held at Ramapo College.
Olivia Scattergood claimed the NJAC championship in the hammer throw with 160’ 7” (48.96 m), which improved on her school record of 158’ 8” (48.37 m).
Nicole Notarianni won the 100 meter hurdles in 14.66. She was also the top finisher (14.98) in the prelims. Scattergood finished sixth (111’ 3”, 33.92 m) in the discus. Notarianni was ninth (27.04) in the 200 meters.
The 4x100 meter relay of Notarianni, Sophia Gresham, Amanthy Sosa Cacere and Promise Fadahunsi ran 50.73 and came in second. Kat Pedersen, Robin Collura, Sosa Cacere and Livvy Stocklin were on
the third place 4x400 meter relay (4:16.02).
Makayla Taylor came in second in the shot put with a distance of 41’ 6.5” (12.66 m). She was third (118’ 5”, 36.10) in the discus and fourth (147’ 3”, 44.88) in the hammer.
Collura ran 2:22.83 in the 800 meters for second place. Kari DiTonno took second in the high jump with a height of 5’ 1” (1.55 m). She came in fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (16.24) and the pole vault (9’ 6.25”, 2.90 m).
Sosa Cacere had a fourth place (32’, 9.75 m) in the triple jump. In the 1500 meters, Amanda McNally finished fifth (5:12.94) and Sasha Jarvis was eighth (5:34.66). Pedersen took fifth (1:01.40) in the 400 meters followed by Sosa Cacere, sixth (1:01.64). Sosa Cacere was 10th (27.35) in the 200 meters.
Ariana Mack finished fifth (112’2”, 34.19) in the discus. Amanda Burke took sixth (4’ 7”, 1.40 m) in the high jump. Sophia Gresham came in sixth (15’ 5”, 4.70 m) in the long jump. Fadahunsi came in seventh (13.71) in the 100 meters dash.
In the 400 meter hurdles, Stockton and Nicole Bertollo were sixth (1:10.46) and seventh (1:11.61) respectively. Stocklin was also seventh (31’ 1.75”, 9.48 m) in the triple jump.
Ava Raccaro had an eighth place (2:30.57) in the 800 meters. Jess Rodgers finished eighth in the javelin with a throw of 96’ 11” (29.54 m). Jennie Sabol took eighth (19:58.12) in the 5000 meters while Cameron Wright was ninth (20:00.52.).