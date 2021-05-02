ROWAN’S BEASLEY HAS RECORD DAY FOR MEN’S TRACK & FIELD TEAM AT LAST CHANCE BEFORE FINALS MEET
GLASSBORO >> Rowan’s Jah’mere Beasley broke the school record in the 100 meter dash and tied the mark for the 200 meter dash at the Last Chance Before Finals Meet May 1 here.
Beasley ran 10.60 in the 100 meters prelims, which surpassed the previous mark of 10.64 by Dior Hightower in 2017. His prelim time is tied for sixth in Division III. In the final, he came in third with a time of 10.69 right behind Division I Princeton’s Daniel Duncan (10.47) and Simang’Aliso Ndhlovu (10.62).
In the 200 meters dash, Beasley finished third in 21.18 and tied the University mark, which was held by Ali Ejaz (2012). The time is currently first in Division III. Princeton’s Ibrahim Ayorinde won the 200 meters dash with at time of 20.88 and Duncan was second (21.06).
Nana Agyemang was the winner in the long jump with a leap of 24’8.8” (7.54 m) and Ahmir Johnson was second (24 6.4”, 7.48 m). They are currently ranked first and second in Division III.
Ian Bain threw the discus 167’ 4.2” (51.01 m) for first place. His throw is sixth in Division III. Dan McAleavey won the javelin with a toss of 203’ 4” (61.98 m).
Kevin Lauer took first in the 1500 meters with a time of 3:58.94 while Brandon Diaz and Jeff Stewart were third (4:04.17) and fourth (4:04.85) respectively.
The 4x100 meter relay of Donovan Clement, Amara Conte, Beasley and Agyemang ran a winning time of 41.97. The 4x400 meter relay came in first (3:26.06) with Hunter Barbieri, Joe DeVito, Jake Kolodziej and Zach Voll.
DeVito finished second (54.94) in the 400 meter hurdles. Korey Greene took first (10:11.14) in the 3000 meter steeplechase and Colin Gardina was second (10:24.49).
Earnest Daniel came in second (42’ 3.5”, 12.91 m) in the triple jump and he was third in the high jump (6’ 4.7”, 1.95 m). Edgar Rosa finished second (197’ 3.7”, 60.14 m) in the javelin and Julio Lebron was third (197’ 3.7”, 55.45 m). Soham Kolli had a second place in the high jump with a height of 6’ 6.7” (2.0 m).
The Profs took third through sixth in the 400 meters. Justin Bishop came in third (49.10) followed by Conte, fourth (49.38), Francis Terry, fifth (49.89) and Barbieri, sixth (49.96).
Nick Kokolis finished third in the discus with a toss of 152’ 9.8” (46.58 m). He was fifth in the shot put (40’ 2.6”, 12.26 m) and sixth (152’ 10.25”, 46.59 m) in the hammer.
John Nguyen came in third (15.15) in the 110 hurdles while Liam Davies and Kevin King were fourth (15.31) and fifth (15.65) respectively. In the 200 meters dash, Terry had a fifth place (21.77) and Justin Bishop was sixth (21.79).
In the pole vault, Nick Rossi came in fourth (13’ 3.44”, 4.05 m) and Bryant Then was fifth (13’ 3.44”, 4.05 m). John Owens finished fourth (22’ 9.2”, 6.94 m) in the long jump and Kolli was fifth (21’ 6.6”, 6.57 m).
In the 1500 meters, Michael Onu finished sixth (4:08.61) and Nick Simila was seventh (4:08.62).