Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.