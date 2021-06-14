MEDFORD >> On June 4 at 11:43 p.m., Medford police responded to Hartford Road north of Taunton Road for a report of a vehicle crashed off the roadway into a tree here.
Upon arrival, the unidentified 62-year-old male from Sicklerville was entrapped in a Dodge pickup truck and suffered serious injuries.
Medford Fire Department and Medford EMS assisted with medical aid.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Cooper Trauma Center by Medford EMS. Crash investigation is still active.