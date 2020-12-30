EVESHAM >> The Evesham Township School District will again be offering a tuition-based preschool integrated program for the 2021-22 school year.
While it is the district's hope to return to typical class sizes in the fall, this will depend on the status of the pandemic. Traditionally, each class is comprised of approximately 15 children, five of which are classified as having special needs and 10 that are typically developing. If the CDC and state guidelines limit the number of students, the class size will be adjusted and all health and safety guidelines will continue to be followed.
The goal of these inclusion programs are to bring together children with special needs with their typically developing peers in a collaborative classroom environment where students experience a variety of early reading and math concepts, language development, fine and gross motor skills, related arts and social skills.
The curriculum used in these programs is state approved, developmentally appropriate, and based on best practice in early childhood education. The preschool programs are aligned to the district’s kindergarten program, and taught by a certified teacher. In addition, each class will have two instructional assistants.
Both preschool inclusion programs will be held at Rice Elementary School. Each section will last 2.5 hours per day, four to five days a week based on a predetermined preschool district calendar. The cost for the program is $3,300 for the year, and includes transportation to and from a consistent address for all families living within Evesham’s bus zones. Both the three and four-year old programs will have a morning and afternoon session. Families must be willing to accept placement in either A.M. or P.M. session.
In order to be considered for admission into this program, there are four requirements that must be met:
- Families must be residents of Evesham Township or ETSD employees.
- Students must be the designated age of the class on or before October 1, 2021.
- Students must be toilet trained.
- Students must have up-to-date immunizations.
Anyone interested in enrolling their non-classified child in one of our classes should complete an application, which can be found on our district website, www.evesham.k12.nj.us, under Announcements and return it along with a nonrefundable application fee of $50 on or before Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 to: Evesham Township School District, Curriculum Office, 25 South Maple Ave., Marlton, NJ 08053.
District personnel will assign a tracking number to each application as it is received. Students will be placed on a first come, first served basis. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of available slots in a session, students will be placed on a wait list. Letters to applicant families will be mailed on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 to notify them of acceptance based on final enrollment numbers. At that time, an Acceptance Form must be completed and returned by Friday, March 12, 2021.
When school personnel receive the Acceptance Form, class placement will be assigned and a registration date and time will be arranged for you. Applicants not initially offered admission will receive written notification regarding their placement on the wait list.
Openings subsequently arising shall be filled from the wait list in the order they were received. If you have any questions about the program or need further information, call Danielle Magulick at 856-983-1800, extension 5050.