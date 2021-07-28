Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina have announced that two men have been indicted for shooting at the patrol vehicle of a Pemberton Township police officer seven years ago in the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township.
Tayron Brown, 24, of Trenton, was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder (First Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Third Degree).
Brown’s co-defendant, Kavon Carter, 23, of Pemberton Township, was indicted on charges of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Third Degree).
The indictment was returned July 16 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court. Brown is presently incarcerated in New Jersey state prison, and Carter is in the Burlington County Jail, both for unrelated offenses.
Brown and Carter were initially charged in September 2019, however the opportunity to seek an indictment was delayed because grand juries were not convened during the pandemic.
The investigation revealed that an officer was parked along Lemmon Avenue on Sept. 24, 2014, when a bullet fired in his direction struck the roof of the marked patrol vehicle, approximately six inches above the officer’s head.
The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. Brown and Carter are being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Mike Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force.