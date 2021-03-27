EDGEWATER PARK >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that two men were fatally shot early March 27 morning inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Woodlane Road apartment complex.
The investigation began after officers from the Edgewater Park Township Police Department were called to the Orchard Park Apartments at 12:20 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival they discovered that shots had been fired into a vehicle containing four occupants, fatally striking the driver and a rear-seat passenger.
The driver was identified as Sadiel Gonzalez, 25, a resident of the complex. The other victim, Altarrek Bell, 18, was a resident of North Carolina. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
The other passengers in the vehicle were not injured. The motive for the shootings continues to be investigated. No arrests have been made.
The homicides are being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.
Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.