EDGEWATER PARK >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that two men were fatally shot early Jan. 24 morning at a residence in the 200 block of Dogwood Road.
Police were called to the house just before 1 a.m. and discovered the bodies of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Approximately 10 people had gathered at the house to celebrate a birthday. The decedents were the only ones struck by gunfire. The motive for the shootings continues to be investigated.
No arrests have been made.
The homicides are being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.
Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.