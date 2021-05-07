Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King have announced that two Pemberton Township residents have been charged with firearms offenses after being found in possession of handguns in the Sunbury Village section of the township.
Kavon Carter, 23, of White Pine Court, was charged with Possession of a Weapon While Committing Certain Drug Crimes (Second Degree), Certain Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree), Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (Fourth Degree), Allowing a Minor Access to a Loaded Firearm (Disorderly Persons) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons).
Sylas Young, 19, of Cornell Avenue, was charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (Fourth Degree), Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (Fourth Degree), and Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition (Fourth Degree).
Carter and Young were lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending detention hearings in Superior Court.
The charges stem from an April 30 encounter when police approached Carter to serve him with a warrant for a witness intimidation charge in an unrelated case. He was taken into custody from the rear seat of a vehicle that was parked on Kinsley Road.
A search warrant was secured and executed on the vehicle, yielding two loaded handguns, nearly $2,000 in cash, and a quantity of heroin and marijuana. A juvenile who was in the vehicle with Carter was also taken into custody and will face charges.
Young, who was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, was apprehended after being found with a pistol in his waistband loaded with hollow-point ammunition.
The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.