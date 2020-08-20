EVESHAM >> On August 11, Evesham Township police officers responded to the TD Bank, 101 Route 70 here, for a reported fraudulent transaction in progress.
Officers arriving on scene observed the suspect vehicle in the drive-through lane, and stopped the vehicle upon it’s departure from the bank. During the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and located a handgun loaded with hallow point ammunition, fraudulent checks, credit cards, cash and marijuana.
Jalen Howard, 19, of Sicklerville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition, Possession of Marijuana and Fraud. He was committed to the Burlington County Jail.
Nascia Wise, 19, of Sicklerville was arrested charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition, Possession of Marijuana and Fraud. He was committed to the Burlington County Jail.
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place in which to live, play and work.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.