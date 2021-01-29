TRENTON >> The Educational Leadership Foundation of New Jersey, a non-profit arm of the New Jersey School Boards Association, Jan. 26 announced that it has received a contribution from the U.S. Army to support the STEAM Tank Challenge.
The STEAM Tank Challenge encourages students to work collaboratively to identify and develop innovative solutions to issues such as climate change and the environment, societal problems, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which need resolution in our schools and communities. Students have an opportunity to reimagine and redesign New Jersey to help make our state a sustainable, healthy, equitable, and safe place to live, work, and play. The challenge is open to K-12 public school students in New Jersey. The U.S. Army donation, which totals $25,000, will help support the STEAM Tank Design Challenge.
“We thank the U.S. Army for its support of this innovative program, which encourages the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said NJSBA Executive Director Dr. Lawrence S. Feinsod, who also serves as chief executive officer of ELFNJ. “Participation in the STEAM Tank Challenge has grown enormously since its founding in 2015. That first year, 17 teams registered to participate; last year 657 teams involving more than 2,500 students registered. This creative program continues to serve an ever-expanding group of students.”
"The US Army is proud to support the Educational Leadership Foundation and the New Jersey School Boards Association. The education of our youth is of extreme importance to the U.S. Army and the education and leadership development of our school board members is vital to ensuring all students in New Jersey receive the best education available.," said LTC Brendan Toolan, Commander of the U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion.