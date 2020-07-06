Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 20-year-old Union City man has been charged with driving impaired and causing the death of a passenger in his vehicle during a crash late last year on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mansfield Township.
Johnalex Grullon, of the 500 block of 10th Street in Union City, was charged with Vehicular Homicide (Second Degree), Assault by Auto (Third Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Disorderly Persons Offense). He is scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly today. The case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation revealed that Grullon had two passengers in his Honda Accord on the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2019 when his vehicle veered off the roadway, struck the guardrail along the shoulder and spun across all lanes before hitting the concrete median barrier and reentering traffic, colliding with another car.
Grullon and the other occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from his vehicle. Mohamedam Elbezaz, 21, the rear-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that Grullon and his friends were returning from a trip to South Philadelphia, where they had traveled to get cheesesteaks.
The results of toxicology tests conducted on blood drawn from Grullon after the crash indicated he had marijuana is his system at a level unfit to safely operate a motor vehicle.
The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police. Grullon will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.