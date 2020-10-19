At 11:37 a.m. on Monday, October 19, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement that Tymin Antoine Coleman has been found and is safe.
"Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help locate him," said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
Public’s help sought locating 12-year-old boy missing in Lumberton
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nicholas Peditto have announced that investigators are seeking help from the public to locate a 12-year-old Lumberton boy who has not been seen since shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 18 evening.
Tymin Antoine Coleman was last seen walking a bicycle yesterday in the area of Glenwood and Estate roads. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black jacket, red sneakers, a tie-dye baseball hat with "Sea Isle City" printed on it, and a diamond earing in his left ear.
Investigators from the Lumberton Township Police Department and Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, along with several volunteers, have been searching for Tymin since his disappearance was reported.
The New Jersey State Police have deployed a helicopter and tracking dogs from Burlington County K-9 Search & Rescue and Central Jersey K-9 Search & Rescue are being utilized in the search.
Anyone with information concerning Tymin’s disappearance or his whereabouts is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.