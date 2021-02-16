MEDFORD >> Vantage Commercial has announced that the final vacant unit, a 1,750-square-foot medical office at 133 Jackson Road here, has been leased.
The brokerage represented the landlord, Dr. Franck Euksuzian, with the transaction. The professional complex has a diverse roster of tenants including South Jersey Spine Center, the dental office of Dr. Franck Euksuzian, and PJ Schneiders and Co. accounting firm.
Ken Richardson, executive director, and Emily Stein, director of healthcare services, at Vantage Commercial, worked closely with Dr. Euksuzian and Jeff Arnold, the broker for Advocare to locate and secure a space that fit the company’s very specific requirements.
“After working together for just a year, and during turbulent times, we were able to fully lease all vacant office spaces at 133 Jackson. The complex is an ideal location for these businesses to flourish. Ken and I are thrilled that we were able to successfully assist Dr. Euksuzian with leasing these spaces” Stein said.