CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care has announced that vascular surgeon Bruce Tjaden, MD, recently joined the Cooper Surgical Services Institute. “We are excited to have Dr. Tjaden join our vascular surgery team,” said Jeffrey P. Carpenter, MD, chief and chairman of the Cooper Surgical Services Institute. “His clinical skills and experience will be a great addition to Cooper’s outstanding vascular program as we expand services to serve the community.”
Prior to joining Cooper, Dr. Tjaden was assistant professor of vascular and endovascular surgery at the McGovern Medical School, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). He was also an attending staff surgeon for the department of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at the Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Tjaden earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University and received his medical degree from the University of Kansas. He then completed his surgical internship and residency at the Department of Surgery at the University of Kansas and a vascular surgery fellowship at Memorial Hermann Hospital, UTHealth. He is board certified in general surgery.
He is a member of numerous professional organizations including the International Society for Vascular and Endovascular Specialists, the Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery, and the Southern Vascular Outcomes Network – Arterial Quality Committee.
Cooper University Health Care Surgical Services Institute offers patients leading-edge surgical options, in a state-of-the-art facility, performed by some of the top surgeons in the region – and the nation. Cooper surgical experts treat patients with the most advanced procedures, innovative surgical techniques, and state-of-the-art technology in a patient-centered environment that is just a short drive from South Jersey and Philadelphia.