MEDFORD >> On March 26 at 6:25 p.m., Medford Police, Fire and EMS units responded to Eayrestown Road near Haddington Way for a motor vehicle crash resulting in a vehicle fire.
Arriving units found a vehicle fully involved in fire in the center of the roadway after impacting three other vehicles and a utility pole.
The driver, a 19-year-old male Medford resident, suffered life threatening injuries and burns relating to the crash and subsequent fire. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia by Tabernacle EMS along with Virtua Paramedics where he was admitted for treatment.
The vehicle passenger, a 19-year-old male Medford resident suffered minor injuries and was transported to Virtua-Moutt Holly Hospital by Lumberton EMS for treatment. Medford Fire responded and extinguished the vehicle fire.
The crash is under investigation by the Medford Twp Police Traffic Safety Bureau.